A new report from CoPilot looking at the best U.S. cities to buy a used car. The average used car price in the U.S. is $23,791, but some locations are currently more favorable for used car shoppers than others. In the Houston metro area, the average used car price is $25,012.

To identify the state and local markets best for buying a used car, researchers used CoPilots proprietary dataset of more than 1.3 million used car listings in the U.S.