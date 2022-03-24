SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — Expect delays and detours as you drive on the southbound frontage road along I-45 at Cypresswood Drive as construction of the Cypress Creek Bridge continues.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, there are a few ways to deal with the closure.

If your destination is southbound towards FM 1960, you must enter the Freeway from the service road immediately after passing Cypresswood Drive.

Drivers must get on the freeway at the ramp going southbound, Herman said. If you don’t, they will be routed through the Enchanted Oaks subdivision, which has schools, stop signs and 20-mile-per-hour speed limits.

Also, drivers will have to make an entire turnaround through the subdivision to get back on track, Herman said.

Drivers looking for an alternate route should stay on the main lanes of I-45 southbound and take the Richey exit to head closer towards FM 1960.

For neighborhoods affected by this closure TxDOT says, “We are currently working to address the concerns of the adjacent communities. This includes a traffic control plan that will minimize impacts to the traveling public and the neighborhoods.”

If you drive through a neighborhood make sure that you obey all traffic laws. According to Herman, deputies will be on high alert in the area to enforce all traffic laws.

