Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Morning Dose
Texas
Border Report
Destination Texas
Health
Fitness Friday
FREE COVID-19 Testing
School Districts
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Top Stories
Experts answering your back-to-school questions this Sunday on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
#ICYMI – Get caught up with CW39! 8/19/2020
Video
LIVE: Attorney General William Barr in Kansas City for announcement on Operation LeGend
Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas
Weather
Hurricane Season
CW39 WEATHER RADAR
Warnings
Closures
Traffic
High Water Areas
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
traffic Jams
Two local teachers make parody of Disney video for students
Live
Maggie’s Must-Have stocking stuffers for this Christmas!
Video
Tia Gold’s soulful song ‘Lonely on Christmas’ is the perfect melody for holiday heartbreak
Video
Ridge Point Chamber Choir performs ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ on Morning Dose
Video
Gospel singer Michelle Davis performs ‘Mary Did You Know’ on Morning Dose
Video
More traffic Jams Headlines
Sheleah Monea performs ‘Overtime’ on Morning Dose
Video
Dia de los Muertos Festival this weekend in Houston’s Arts District
Video
Upcoming artist Brittney Balma performs live on Morning Dose
Video
Dose of Music: Raquel Cepeda
Video
Deux Voix performs “The Squirrel” on Morning Dose
Video
Emily Arrow performs ‘We are Enough’ on Morning Dose
Video
Jeremy Joseph performs ‘I Wish You’d Call’ on Morning Dose
Video
Micah Edwards performs new single ‘Getaway’ on Morning Dose
Video
Frewuhn performs ‘Notice me’ on Morning Dose after new album release
Video
Eimaral Sol performs ‘Soul Thrilla’
Video
TOP VIDEO
Houston Happenings
Video
Weather Alert
Video
Air Quality Advisory
Video
Congresswoman, Postal Workers Speak Out Against Trump
Video
Small Business Fund
Video
Camping 101 with YMCA Houston
Video
Study: Earliest humans dealt with bedbugs
Video
Fort Worth Man Walks To Austin
Video
Starbucks launches new summer drinks
Video
Movie Preview - "Words On Bathroom Walls"
Video
"Cheers" Bar Closing
Video
Amarillo Helping Teachers
Video
Does Dust Carry COVID-19?
Video
Where Do Penguins Come From?
Video
Dent In Earth Could Impact Satellites
Video
Payless To Open First U.S. Store
Video
Opioid Use Linked To Miscarriages
Video
Hollywood Minute
Video
Salmonella Outbreak
Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Air Quality Advisory
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
Lots of Safe Space: Space Center Houston is open with new attractions
Video
10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest
Video
TAX FREE WEEKEND – August 7-9
Video
Houston Happenings: Wed. Aug. 5th
Video
Enjoy Memorial Park’s new 100-acre Eastern Glades
Video
Friends for Life hosts only free drive-thru clinics and food bank for pets during pandemic
Video
Dine in or Take Out for Houston Restaurant Weeks
Video