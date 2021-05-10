Traffic Jams – “Hey Spotify” rolling out

HOUSTON (CW39) Popular music streaming app Spotify is rolling a familiar command. If you say “hey Siri,” you can expect to soon say “hey Spotify in an effort to keep drivers safe.

It will keep you hands free and since last month was Distracted Driver Awareness Month, what better time to roll out the new feature? Once you have it on your phone, you’ll simply say “hey Spotify, play…” then say an artist, song, album, genre or playlist.

HOW IT USE “HEY SPOTIFY…”

Enable the Spotify feature, hit Search, then the mic icon near the search bar. Once you’ve cleared permissions for the app, use the voice command. To turn it off, click the cog icon in the top right of the home screen to get to the Settings page, then tap Voice interactions.

SPOTIFY “CAR VIEW” and “SWITCH TO CAR” MODES

Spotify “Car View” mode is a a simple, minimal easier to use interface that reads at a glance. This feature activates when the app detects a Bluetooth connection to any car stereo. For it to always turns on automatically, hit the cog icon in the top right of the app, then Car and Car view (iOS), or Switch to car mode (Android).

Unfortunately, you can’t enable it using a cable. Surprising, right?!