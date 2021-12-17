DICKINSON, Texas (KIAH) — Lane closures on the Gulf Freeway begin tonight for drivers traveling southbound towards Dickinson.

Even though we’ll still see a lane closure this weekend, we did escape a total closure of any major freeway for the first time in weeks. But don’t let your guard down, there’s still plenty of construction that could slow you down.

Beginning tonight at 9 PM, one southbound lane of 45 Gulf will be closed from FM 646 to FM 517 in Dickinson. This closure is needed to switch frontage road traffic to the new pavement. The lane will reopen Monday morning at 5 AM.

All side streets and driveways will be reopened for this traffic switch. Once the work is completed, construction will continue throughout the week on the new entrance and exit ramps between FM 646 and FM 517. Expect those ramps to remain closed until Thursday, Dec. 23, at 3 PM.

