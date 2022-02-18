HOUSTON (KIAH) – Road work continues around Houston and Greater Houston with a closure affecting drivers on I-45 North near Conroe.

The weekend of February 18-20, three lanes of I-45 southbound will be closed for pavement repair. Crews will begin blocking off the lanes on Friday at 7 p.m. and should reopen them by Sunday at 7 p.m..

Traveling from Conroe down to Shenandoah or The Woodlands is the commute that will be affected. No alternate route is needed, but plan extra time traveling in the area.

In the city, more construction is on it’s way for the 69/610 interchange project. All interchange ramps from I-69 to I-610 will be closed at some point this weekend.

Traveling northbound on I-69 the closures begin at 9 p.m. for both interchange ramps. However, you will be able to take the I-610 West loop northbound ramp by 12:00 p.m. Saturday. The southbound ramp will open later in the day at 7 p.m.

For drivers traveling south on I-69 the closure doesn’t begin until 11:00 p.m. on Friday for both ramps and will open relatively quickly at 3:00 a.m.

All of construction times are subject to change depending on the work and progress being made.

The alternate routes for this entire area will be Richmond Avenue, Westpark Tollway, Westpark Dr. or any other side streets.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic from 5:30-9:30 a.m. each weekday for more construction updates.