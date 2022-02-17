GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Mardi Gras season begins this weekend in Galveston! Several events are scheduled during this two weekend event, and we’ve put together a list of road closures taking place during the celebration.

Starting with downtown Galveston, beginning on Thursday, February 17 at 5 p.m., 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th Streets between Harborside & Strand and Strand & Mechanic, will close to allow for event staging and load-in. Crews will close all remaining streets in the early afternoon on Friday. Streets will re-open no later than 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 19.

Onto the Seawall, parades are scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday, February 19. Access streets leading to Seawall between 23rd and 61st Streets will be barricaded from 10:30 a.m. to as late as 10 p.m. that night. Vehicles will be directed westbound away from the parades.

East and west-bound traffic will be closed on Seawall Blvd. between 59th and 23rd Streets from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; access streets leading to Seawall will be barricaded in that area. Broadway, Avenue O, Avenue P, and Harborside will remain open for cross traffic except during parade events.

For more on Mardi Gras check out the City of Galveston’s website here.