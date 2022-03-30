TOMBALL, Texas (KIAH) – Drivers can expect delays on the northwest side of town later this week as the Harris County Toll Road Authority plans a month long nightly closure on the Tomball Parkway.

The closure begins on Thursday, March 31, at 9 p.m. and includes the main lanes between Boudreaux exit ramp and the Grand Parkway entrance ramp on the northbound side. Southbound drivers will not have access to the road between the Grand Parkway exit ramp and the Boudreaux entrance ramp.

KIAH

Drivers will need to take the detour exit and drive along the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp. The main lanes will reopen each morning around 5 a.m. and will continue to close each night until May 1. As is the case with any road work, the timing of these closures are subject to change.

For more construction news tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.