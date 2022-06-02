HOUSTON (KIAH) – 10:29 a.m. update: Two main lanes have reopened on the Beltway-8 eastbound at JFK Blvd.

A major crash is blocking all main lanes this morning on Beltway-8 at JFK Blvd. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes involving a cement truck and one other driver.

Drivers needing to catch a flight out of IAH should plan to leave early and take either the Hardy Toll Rd. or I-69 Eastex Freeway. Traffic is currently being put onto the frontage road at the Hardy exit.

Other alternate’s include Aldine Bender or Greens Road just north and south of the main lanes.

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett explains the crash here: