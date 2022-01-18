HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 69/610 interchange project now requires an additional closure of one main lane of the West loop northbound at I-69.

Texas Department of Transportation notified drivers on Monday that there would be an emergency closure of the northbound main lane in order for crews to safely work on the pavement repair needed in the area. The lane will be closed until further notice.

The closure will affect drivers traveling northbound from the Meyerland/Bellaire area trying to travel up towards the Galleria. This closure is in addition to the northbound Westheimer exit ramp that is still scheduled to be closed for at least 6 more months.

Impacts to daily commutes on the southwest side of town will continue with construction taking place not only on 610, but also the Southwest freeway main lanes throughout the week. More closures are expected to last the weekend.

The overall project to alleviate the most congested interchange in Texas, isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2024, according to TxDOT.

