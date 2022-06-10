HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend it’s the northwest side of Houston that needs to watch out for weekend road construction. A total closure of US-290 near Barker Cypress is scheduled to begin Friday, June 10, at 9:00 p.m.

All lanes east and westbound between Mueschke Rd. and Barker Cypress will close later tonight and reopen on Monday, June 13, at 5:00 a.m. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road to travel until the next available entrance ramp to the freeway.

No other major closures are scheduled for the weekend of June 10-13, according to Houston Transtar’s website. Remember closures are subject to change depending on the conditions outside.

For more construction updates watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.