HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the holidays in the rearview mirror, TxDOT and Harris County are ready to get the ball rolling on the 2022 construction projects.

This week drivers should expect various road closures all over the greater Houston area including, Seabrook, West Houston, and the Galleria area.

Starting with the I-10 Katy Freeway, three main lanes will be closed over night at Gessner Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.M through Wednesday morning. The Gessner Road entrance and exit ramps will be closed in addition. Instead, taking the next available exit or entrance ramp is suggested.

Nightly closures also continue for the 69/610 interchange project with the northbound lanes of the loop closed between Westpark Drive and Richmond Avenue. This closure will continue through Friday morning at 5 AM. this closure helps with the demolition of the Westheimer Road exit which will remain closed for the next 6-7 months.

Lastly, Seabrook drivers, expect a lane closure on the southbound side of SH-146 from Nasa 1 to the Clear Creek bridge throughout the day this week. These closures are needed to support bridge construction activities on the express bridge. Slow down for construction workers in this area between 9 AM-3 PM for the remainder of the week.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 AM for more construction updates.