SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) – The SH-146 expansion project continues in Seabrook with a major traffic shift to the newly constructed frontage roads on Friday.

TxDOT will begin the process of closing the main lanes in between Red Bluff Road and Repsdorph road, and diverting all traffic, northbound and southbound, to the frontage road. The traffic shift will begin at approximately 9 p.m. this Friday (March 18) and be completed by 5 a.m. on Saturday (March 19).

Drivers will still have access to two lanes in both directions as well as access to the Red Bluff, Repsdorph/E. Meyer and NASA Parkway intersections. In addition, the Red Bluff overpass will be closed to traffic until new on and off-ramps are constructed. This process could take four to six months to complete adding congestion to the intersection, especially during high travel times.

Finally, southbound traffic will merge back onto the existing main lanes of the Clear Creek Bridge (Seabrook-Kemah Bridge) after passing through the NASA Parkway intersection.

All closures are subject to change according to the Texas Department of Transportation. For more construction news tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.