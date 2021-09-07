Traffic shift on Red Bluff starting today in Seabrook

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Expect slow speeds around Red Bluff today as a traffic shift will occur starting Tuesday, September 7 through Thursday, September 9.

The shift will remove the protected left-turn from Red Bluff onto Lakeside Drive. Motorists may encounter traffic congestion during heavy traffic periods. TxDOT will monitor traffic flow and may provide traffic control should stacking become an issue.

This traffic shift will allow the contractor to complete the eastbound lanes and construct temporary asphalt detours for the next planned traffic shift.

