HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’ve reached the final weekend of three in a row where TxDOT will be shutting down the main lanes of I-69 at 610 west loop for construction of the new interchange.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. all main lanes north and southbound will be closed to drivers. The alternate route setup by TxDOT will remain the same, drivers can take the open 610 interchange ramps.

As we’ve seen the previous two weekends, it is possible for construction to wrap up early. However, the scheduled timeframe for this closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 23.

If you’re looking for more alternate route options, drivers may also take Richmond Ave., Westpark Dr., Westheimer Rd., or avoid the area completely by taking I-10 to Beltway-8.

