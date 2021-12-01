TRAFFIC: Total closure of Fred Hartman bridge southbound planned for this weekend

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) – Traveling between Baytown and La Porte the weekend of December 3 through December 6, drivers will need to be aware of a major closure on the Fred Hartman bridge.

Starting on Friday at 9 PM all southbound lanes starting at Missouri St. to the Fred Hartman bridge/Ship Channel will be closed until Monday at 5 AM.

Drivers instead should take 610 East loop from I-10 to SH-225 to get around the closure. This will add a lot of extra time to any commute on the east side of town, so plan ahead.

A separate option is to take the East Sam Houston Tollway southbound lanes between I-10 and SH-225, but be prepared to pay the tolls.

Remember to tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffic each Friday for more construction updates.