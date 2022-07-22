HOUSTON (KIAH) – Get ready for more construction on Houston roadways this weekend.

Overnight construction continues on the 69/610 interchange project this weekend with the total closure of the north and southbound main lanes of the Southwest Freeway. However, from Friday to Saturday the timeframe changes. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight the lanes will be closed and will then reopen at 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Another major closure, according to Transtar’s website, takes place on 610 South Loop ramp to SH-288. Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the eastbound ramp will be closed continuously throughout the weekend. Two main lanes eastbound will also be closed between Kirby Dr. and Scott St. to assist in the ramp closure.

Drivers can take the alternate route set up by TxDOT or take the frontage road, Bellfort St. or Holmes Rd. to reach SH-288.

Construction locations are subject to change depending on weather or other situations that may arise. Make sure to check the status of the roads before starting your drive.