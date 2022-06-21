SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — Later this week NASA Road 1 will see multiple closures of all main lanes where the road meets up with SH-145 in Seabrook.

Beginning Thursday, June 23, night at 9 p.m. NASA Road 1 and Main Street will be closed to east and west drivers of SH-146. The closure will last until Friday, June 24, at 5 a.m. but will repeat during that same timeframe from Friday night until Saturday morning.

This closure is to install girders on the express bridge. Six off-duty police officers are anticipated to be used during these closures.

In addition, one northbound lane will be closed on SH-146 500 feet north and south of the NASA 1 exit. No off-duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

For more traffic updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.