HOUSTON (KIAH) – A crash that occurred on Tuesday is still affecting inbound traffic this morning on I-10 East at McCarty St.

An 18-wheeler hit the bridge that goes over I-10 around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening causing major delays in the area. According to traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett, drivers should expect delays in the area to continue throughout the morning rush hour.

Alternate routes to avoid the area include Clinton Dr., Market St., or taking the 610 Loop to I-69. TxDOT says an 18-wheeler carrying spools hit the bottom of the railroad bridge in the area. The main lanes are not expected to open anytime soon.