HOUSTON (KIAH) — Traveling on I-69 this weekend might cause some headaches with both the Eastex and Southwest freeways dealing with construction. Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett breaks down the areas and how to avoid them.

The 69/610 interchange continues to progress with a closure of the interchange ramp for I-69 northbound commuters. Beginning on Saturday at 6 a.m. the ramp to go north or south onto I-610 will be closed and won’t reopen until 6 p.m. This same closure will take place on Sunday, February 13.

In I-69 Eastex freeway, drivers won’t have to deal with total closure, but a lane closure traveling southbound. Three lanes will be closed starting at Little York Rd. and heading down to Laura Koppe Rd.