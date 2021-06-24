2021’s best states for a summer road trip

Road trip. Getty Images

HOUSTON (CW39) An annual study on the best states for a summer road trip just came out.  And America’s SMALLEST state ranked last, which makes sense, because you can drive across the whole thing and be home in time for lunch.

The study looks at 33 different factors in three categories: 

  • Cost
  • Safety
  • Number of attractions or activities … like national parks, amusement parks, beaches, lakes, and scenic drives.

The best state for a summer road trip this year turned out to be New York. The worst state is Rhode Island.

The ten best summer road trip states in 2021 are: 

  • New York
  • Texas
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • North Carolina
  • Minnesota
  • Utah
  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Wisconsin

The WORST states for summer 2021 road trips are: 

  • Rhode Island
  • Delaware
  • Connecticut
  • Hawaii
  • Arkansas

Louisiana is the cheapest road trip state. Maine is the safest, yet didn’t make the top ten. California has the most stuff to do.



