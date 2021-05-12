AAA Texas: Memorial Day travel to jump 60%

HOUSTON (CW39) – Memorial Day is approaching, and AAA Texas expects travel in the Lone Star to jump. According to their travel forecast, nearly 3 million are expected to travel, with 2.8 million of them driving. Nationwide, 37 million travelers are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. That’s a 60% increase from last year when only 23 million traveled.

“Many Texans are excited to travel this Memorial Day holiday as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows. This is in large part a result of pent-up demand that will lead to a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is also a strong indicator for summer, though it is important to remember to continue taking important safety precautions.”

Kent Livesay, vice president and general manager of AAA Texas

Compared to 2020, auto travel is expected to increase 52%. Although nearly 12 million more Americans will travel by car this holiday than last year, Memorial Day travel in Texas is 14% less than in 2019. The NRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Drivers in several major cities including Houston could see three times the delay. Experts say I-69 East and I-610 to I-10 will see three times the delay on Friday, May 28th from 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

“Travelers should anticipate delays to start on Wednesday and continue through Memorial Day. Our advice to drivers is to avoid the evening commute times and plan alternate routes.”

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX

Many travelers are picking Orlando and Last Vegas as their Memorial Day destination this year. Other top destinations include the following:

Road Trips:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Myrtle Beach, SC Denver, CO Nashville, TN

For more details on AAA Texas’ Memorial Holiday travel forecast click this link.