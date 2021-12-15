HOUSTON (KIAH) – We already know this is a busy time of year for traveling, but according to AAA Texas, people should expect a 32% increase in total travel volume over last year.

Many Texas residents had to cancel holiday plans last year, now people are ready to make up for lost time. More than 8.8 million Texans, an increase of 32% from last year and -8% fewer than 2019, will travel 50 miles or more away from home this year-end holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

There is some potential trouble at the beginning and end of the holiday travel window, but overall things are looking better for travelers. (Getty Images)

There will be big jumps in the number of people flying, totaling approximately 334,000 domestic, leisure travelers around the Lone Star State which is a 177% jump from 2020. AAA also expects more people will travel by buses, trains and take a cruise totaling around 171,000 Texans, which represents a 190% increase from last year and a -33% decrease from 2019.

On a national scale, more than 109 million people an almost 34% increase from 2020 will hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town for leisure. That dramatic bounce-back 27.7 million more people traveling will bring this year`s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.

FILE – Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration say it is ready to handle the surge. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

“For those planning to travel this holiday season, we strongly recommend working with a travel advisor,” said AAA Texas vice president and general manager, Kent Livesay. “These travel professionals are experts in their field and can give guidance on the best travel options, cancellation policies, what to expect on your trip, and the travel insurance needed to protect your travel investment before and during your vacation.”

AAA also suggest travelers make sure they are aware of any domestic and international travel guidelines When traveling within the U.S., fully vaccinated travelers do not need a negative viral test or to self-quarantine. For international travel, all air passengers, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, must show a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken no more than one day before travel into the U.S. Refer to the CDC for more information.