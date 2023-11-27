HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s big airports reported delays would be at the minimum for Monday travel after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

William P. Hobby Airport reported their delay status as very low and decreasing.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport reported their delay status as very low and decreasing, as well.

Weather of course played a major role in keeping delays at bay.

