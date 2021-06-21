“Bucket List” destinations many want to travel to after the pandemic

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, March 14 topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) According to a new survey, Americans don’t want to ease into traveling after the pandemic they want to make a BIG SPLASH.

Out of those surveyed, 59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic.

Travel landmarks

Some specific landmarks people want to include are: 

  • The Grand Canyon
  • Eiffel Tower  
  • Niagara Falls
  • Statue of Liberty
  • Colosseum in Rome
  • Las Vegas Strip

International travel

Rome was #1 on people’s wish lists for international travel, followed by Paris, London, Venice, Italy, and Sydney, Australia.

Domestic travel

 For domestic travelers, Honolulu was the #1 destination in America, followed by New York City, Las Vegas, L.A. and Miami.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss