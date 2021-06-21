“Bucket List” destinations many want to travel to after the pandemic

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, March 14 topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) According to a new survey, Americans don’t want to ease into traveling after the pandemic they want to make a BIG SPLASH.

Out of those surveyed, 59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic.

Travel landmarks

Some specific landmarks people want to include are:

The Grand Canyon

Eiffel Tower

Niagara Falls

Statue of Liberty

Colosseum in Rome

Las Vegas Strip

International travel

Rome was #1 on people’s wish lists for international travel, followed by Paris, London, Venice, Italy, and Sydney, Australia.

Domestic travel

For domestic travelers, Honolulu was the #1 destination in America, followed by New York City, Las Vegas, L.A. and Miami.