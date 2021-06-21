“Bucket List” destinations many want to travel to after the pandemic

HOUSTON (KIAH) According to a new survey, Americans don’t want to ease into traveling after the pandemic they want to make a BIG SPLASH.
Out of those surveyed, 59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic.
Travel landmarks
Some specific landmarks people want to include are:
- The Grand Canyon
- Eiffel Tower
- Niagara Falls
- Statue of Liberty
- Colosseum in Rome
- Las Vegas Strip
International travel
Rome was #1 on people’s wish lists for international travel, followed by Paris, London, Venice, Italy, and Sydney, Australia.
Domestic travel
For domestic travelers, Honolulu was the #1 destination in America, followed by New York City, Las Vegas, L.A. and Miami.