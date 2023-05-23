HOUSTON (KIAH) — The number of people traveling through Houston’s two major airports this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The Houston Airport System estimates that 212,000 passengers will fly in and out of Hobby Airport.

They expect another 704,000 to fly through Bush Intercontinental Airport.

If those figures hold true, the airports would see 3% more passengers from Thursday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend this year over the same time period in 2019 — the last year before the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend and summer period overall,” HAS Communications Director Augusto Bernal said. “So we’re really asking people to prepare, prepare, prepare.”

One preparation the airport system hopes travelers will make is to reserving their airport parking online before arriving.

Bernal says it could actually save you money and it will guarantee that you get a parking spot.

“If you go online, and you reserve, even if the garage is filled at capacity, we’re going to let you in, because you have that reservation,” he said.

As far as when you should arrive at the airport before your flight, Bernal says the old recommendations are still in play.

He says you should get there two hours before a domestic flight is set to depart and three hours early for international flights.

And if your flight is during the peak traffic period, consider arriving an additional hour early.

“With the ongoing construction, with the surge in passenger traffic during the summer months, we’re really asking you to prepare,” Bernal said. “That evening period between 5 and 8 p.m. is going to be critical for passengers flying out this summer.”