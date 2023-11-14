HOUSTON (KIAH) – More than 50,000 commercial flights are scheduled before Thanksgiving Day and the FAA is reminding travelers to be patient and give themselves extra time at the airport.

However, if you are travelling from the Houston’s William P. Hobby airport you might want to take extra time. According to a new study, Hobby’s airport ranks fourth in the U.S. for the worst airports for holiday travel.

According to aGamble.com study, riskiest Airports for Flight Delays, Hobby has experienced steady growth in passenger numbers since switching its focus to smooth internal travel.

But there’s room to improve on their new purpose: 41% of departures were canceled throughout the holiday season last year. Last Thanksgiving alone, Hobby experienced 391 canceled or delayed flights. Throughout the post-Thanksgiving holiday season, a total of 1,596 flights were affected.