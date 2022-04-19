HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston based United Airlines has issued a statements on masks after the a federal judge in Florida rocked the travel industry Monday when she struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit including trains and planes.

Many airlines followed by taking action and dropping the mask mandate, including Houston’s United Airlines with travels out of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

On their Twitter page, United Airlines posted the following statement:

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)!