HOUSTON (CW39) The 5.0 rated Laura Hotel Downtown Houston could be your summer oasis if you looking for some pool and spa action. It offers a sparkling rooftop pool. Plus, food and drinks at the Pool Bar and Hull & Oak Southern Kitchen.

If you wanna relax in the spa or have a spa day, that pass for an adult is $150. Spa treatments require 48-hour advance reservations and are subject to a 20% service charge + tax at the time of service. Guests must contact the spa directly to schedule service. Availability is subject to change. The good thing is, Spa passes can be cancelled by 10:00am CST two days before your reservation date.

The Spa Day Pass includes a 50 minute massage: Swedish, deep tissue or hot stone. Lounge chairs are available but first come first serve. Towel service is available or enjoy the fitness center.

Free parking is available for up to three hours. Other perks include LIVE music every Friday night at The Bar at the Laura Hotel. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. till 2:00 a.m.. However, bookings are non-refundable and non-transferable after the cancellation window has closed.