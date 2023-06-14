HOUSTON (KIAH) — Progress in restoring the air conditioning at George Bush Intercontinental Airport continues. A fourth chiller has been restored as crews make progress to fully restore functionality at the Central Utility Plant for the big airport.

Interior photos of IAH Central Utilities Plant (CUP)

By Tuesday night, IAH officials said crews have continued to add capacity to the air conditioning system throughout the airport.

Our maintenance team partially restored a fourth chiller at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport Central Utility Plant. Our maintenance team connected a fourth temporary chiller to help support the Central Utility Plant as repairs to the CUP continue. Houston Airports officials

Both the restored chiller and temporary units each have an immediate and positive impact on the temperature inside the airport. They also increase the capacity of Bush Airport’s air conditioning system that serves all five terminals. Houston Airports Maintenance continues to make the necessary repairs. Terminal management teams are also working with each of the airlines and stakeholders to ensure passengers have access to free water bottles.