HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Thanksgiving Day holiday is over, but that doesn’t mean the travel is. In fact, AAA Texas says that most travelers will take a road trip for the holidays and most of that travel was on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, United Airlines staff says that Sunday will be the busiest for passengers as everyone makes their way back home to get back to work.

United Airlines Vice President of Airport Operations Phil Griffith says that its airline serves between 1.5 million people per month and that will increase for this Thanksgiving week. He adds that there are always challenges when it comes to luggage, but the good weather has made travel overall smooth for airport staff and travelers.

Here are some tips to keep your last-minute Thanksgiving plans smooth:

Plan ahead: Make sure you get to the airport early.

Have patience in case you bump into any delays.

Download your airline’s mobile app to get real-time updates.