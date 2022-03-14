With spring break upon us in the Houston area, lots of people are looking for where to go to spend their week off of school and get in some vacation time, especially after dealing with a two-year pandemic that kept most of us at home.

If the data is any indication, Americans do not like staying in the same place for an extended period of time. In 2019 alone, $1.1 billion was spent on travel in the U.S., a figure that ultimately generated $2.6 trillion in total economic output and helped support upwards of 15.8 million American jobs in the process.

While a significant percentage of these enormous figures stems from ground transportation such as buses, trains and cars, much of it comes from air travel, of which the majority is domestic. In 2019, 811 million passengers flew on flights between two American destinations.

Of course, COVID-19 dramatically affected travel the last two years, hamstringing the industry and grounding thousands of domestic and international flights. To find out which domestic flights persisted during initial shutdowns, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers in the second quarter 2020.

Keep reading to see where people were flying to from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport between July 2019 and June of 2020.

#30. Nashville International (Nashville, TN)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 49,120

#29. Midland Regional Air Trml (Midland/Odessa, TX)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 51,650

#28. Raleigh-Durham International (Raleigh/Durham, NC)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 52,740

#27. Washington Dulles International (Washington, DC)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 54,200

#26. Pittsburgh International (Pittsburgh, PA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 55,900

#25. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 84,800

#24. Douglas Municipal (Charlotte, NC)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 86,000

#23. Salt Lake City International (Salt Lake City, UT)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 86,120

#22. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 86,270

#21. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (New Orleans, LA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 90,370

#20. Friendship International (Baltimore, MD)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 95,160

#19. Tampa International (Tampa, FL)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 103,210

#18. Dallas Fort Worth Regional (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 108,920

#17. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 110,630

#16. San Diego International Lindbergh Fl (San Diego, CA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 113,470

#15. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 118,230

#14. Logan International (Boston, MA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 126,880

#13. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 134,820

#12. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 135,850

#11. San Francisco International (San Francisco, CA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 138,460

#10. Seattle International (Seattle, WA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 140,580

#9. Miami International (Miami, FL)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 143,530

#8. Atlanta Municipal (Atlanta, GA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 217,040

#7. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 220,790

#6. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 223,360

#5. McCarran International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 232,080

#4. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 252,420

#3. Stapleton International (Denver, CO)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 283,760

#2. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 305,940

#1. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

– Total passengers (July 2019 – June 2020): 326,690