HOUSTON (KIAH) — A big part of travel stress is getting to the airport on time.

If you run into trouble finding somewhere to park when you get there, it’s only going to be worse.

That’s why the Houston Airport System urges all travelers to utilize www.fly2houston.com.

It has most — if not all — of the information you need for making your flight on time.

You can check your flight’s status and get updates of traffic on and around the airport grounds.

But airport leaders are eager to point out the parking information available on that website.

The number of parking spots in all airport garages is updated in real time, so you can choose to either use the parking lots at the terminals or opt for EcoPark which requires a short shuttle ride.

Airport leaders point out that — if you reserve your parking at www.fly2houston.com six hours or more before your arrival at the airport — it will save you money and guarantee you get a parking spot.

“We are tracking it that much in real time to give our passengers — our airport guests — as much information as possible for them to make the best decision and have the best experience at our airport,” Houston Airport System spokesperson Melissa Correa said.