HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.

So, what does Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group really have in its repertoire? Let’s start with the backdrop of Southeast Louisiana: from waterways like the Atchafalaya basin with bald cypress and tupelo trees and bayous to rolling hills with pines to flat lands dotted with majestic oaks and agricultural staples like sugar, our outdoors is sure to please. Add to that a landscape brimming with architectural gems, from Cajun shops and log cabins to homes and plantations built in different styles. Embedded within the landscape are tales of old-world elegance, dreams of freedom, heartbreaking tales of illness, and an intermingling of religion and folklore. Step back in time in the River Parishes, come visit the majesty of Houma’s House or the haunts of The Myrtles; get up close and personal to a giraffe at the Global Wildlife Center; or search of the largest gator in the swamp!

While Louisiana is a token of the wild side of the deep south, with its unique flora, fauna, and food; woven throughout the state are treasures rarely seen anywhere else. What has long been identified as a cultural gem of the United States, Louisiana’s secrets stretch beyond the rough polish of New Orleans. While the state may be small, it relies heavily on networks of advocates to both protect and promote gently kept secrets that allows visitors to spice up their travel. Members of the Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group join us on CW39! Watch at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10th, as this collective of 10 “parishes in partnership” take their cajun flare to the studio with Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin.

