HOUSTON (KIAH) Locally, Southwest Airlines that flies out of Houston’s Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport, issued a statement dropping the mask mandate.

On their website, it states:

As a result of this development, effective immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask on flights, at domestic ​airports, and at some international locations. We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing. Additionally, Southwest will continue supporting the comfort of those who travel with us by offering additional layers of protection, including sophisticated cabin air ventilation systems onboard our aircraft which incorporate HEPA air filtration that removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles.

We appreciate the cooperation and compliance efforts of our Customers and Employees as policies have evolved. We’ll continue to monitor public health guidance, and federal requirements, while always keeping safety as our uncompromising priority.

For additional information, we also invite you to contact Airlines for America, our trade association, for an industry perspective on this development.