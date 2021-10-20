HOUSTON (KIAH) - As more people start traveling again, around the U.S. and around the world, have you ever wondered what power does your passport have, when you travel. Turns out, a whole lot. Well, according to Global Citizen Solutions, their new study called the Global Passport Index, determined which are the 10 strongest passports to have in the world. The study takes into account investment opportunities, and quality of living, alongside travel mobility. And the countries that rank highest have those three things in common. So, let’s take a look.



10 strongest passports:



1. United States of America

2. Germany

3. Canada

4. The Netherlands

5. Denmark

6. Sweden

7. United Kingdom

8. Finland

9. Norway

10. New Zealand

The United States of America ranked at the top for best passport, overall. It came in 10th in the Mobility Index, 4th in the Investment Index, and 23rd in the Quality of Life Index. Each index weighs 50% (Mobility) 25% (Investment) 25% (Quality of Life) and with a total score of 96,4, the Global Passport ranked the USA in the pole position. For individual categories: Singapore has the best passport in both Enhanced Mobility Index and Investment Index, while Sweden tops the Quality of Life index, followed by Finland and Denmark.

The top 20 list of passports continues with Switzerland (11th), France (12th), Luxembourg (13th), Ireland (14th), Singapore (15th), Spain (16th), Monaco (17th), Australia (18th), Austria (19th) and Czech Republic (20th).

Vladimir Lopez-Bassols, STI analyst says about the study, “The new methodology provides a more comprehensive view of mobility and country attractiveness that includes 3 broad dimensions, each one summarized in a standalone index constructed using several indicators from a variety of fields. We took special care in creating the Enhanced Mobility Index because a simple list of countries that offer visa-free travel is not enough to rank a passport.”

The new Global Passport Index is presented as a user-friendly platform in which users are encouraged to look at rankings created by individual indexes. The Passport Index also ranks global passports not just by visa-free access, but by building mobility, investment opportunity and quality of life offered by each destination into a new, life-centric index that adds to the outdated irrelevant rankings of old. The right of visa-free passage is but a part of the value of any given destination, this Passport Index compiles the data and ranks countries in a more holistic manner.

The study goes on to say that a strong passport is not only about travel mobility. In today’s increasingly globalized world, people are looking to invest beyond their borders and obtain residency abroad. The difficulty lies in picking the right country, considering key aspects such as quality of life and investment opportunities, which the study addresses. For more information on this report, go to Global Citizen Solutions for details.



