HOUSTON (KIAH) Traveling over the holidays or need some ideas on where to ring in the new year? Tripadvisor put together a list to get you started with your holiday adventure.

Check out these notable travel trends for the upcoming holiday. Tripadvisor is considering dates between December 22, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

Holiday Highlights

Six in ten (59%) of Americans plan to travel this winter, and Christmas week (December 22-28) is slated to be the most popular travel week of the season.

When to watch the roads : Tripadvisor data shows that December 26 will be the busiest travel day this holiday season. In addition to visiting family and friends, perhaps many travelers will head off to vacation right after enjoying Christmas at home. December 23, December 30, and December 22 will be the next most popular travel days, respectively, so plan accordingly if you’ll be hitting the roads!

Cancun is the most popular destination overall Americans will visit this Christmas season, as many continue to opt for fun in the sun. In the U.S., New York City will see the most holiday travelers (full list below). With the iconic Rockefeller tree, Fifth Ave decor and Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, NYC is always a holiday favorite.

36% of U.S. travelers this winter will attend a family reunion

Activities like a Grand Canyon tour, Hawaii volcano and waterfall exploration and a Miami food tour are among the most popular experiences travelers booked for the holiday week

Top 10 U.S. Holiday Travel Destinations

Globally, London is topping the charts. See here for a roundup of the 10 most popular winter holiday getaways in the world.