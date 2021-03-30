Top places travelers want to visit in 2021, Texas not one of them

HOUSTON (CW39) As more countries slowly begin to re-open for international visitors, many Americans say their travel plans will center on exploring different parts of the U.S.

Scott’s Cheap Flights, a deal alert website, surveyed its more than 3,000 members to find out which states and cities they’re most interested in visiting this year.

On the West Coast, California and Hawaii are the top places travelers want to visit in 2021.

Outdoorsy spots like mountains and beaches where it’s easy to social distance also top the list. Colorado, Florida, Utah, Alaska, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, and Montana were the number one pick of many travelers eager to get back out into nature. On the East Coast, Maine and New York are also top travel spots.

Courtesy: Scott’s Cheap Flights

Much of the Midwest, Great Plains, and Mid-Atlantic was left off travelers’ dream destinations.

The survey also looked at what Scott’s Cheap Flights members considered to be the most popular cities in the U.S., which include Chicago, Seattle, and New York City.

In other states, there were some surprise winners . In Maine, Bar Harbor beat Portland. In Florida, Key West crushed Miami. And in California, San Diego left LA in its dust.

Courtesy: Scott’s Cheap Flights

The top bucket-list activities chosen by travelers are outdoor activities such as hiking, visiting beaches, national parks, and mountains.