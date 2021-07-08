TSA worker’s advice for those who forget or lose I.D. before flying

HOUSTON (KIAH) A TSA worker on TikTok posted video of advice for travelers who may not have I.D. as they arrive for a flight.

First of all, don’t expect to use a photo of your I.D. because that is not accepted. Carry TWO forms of I.D. that with your full name on them.

A debit card, your birth certificate, a prescription form will all work. If you have NOTHING to show them, you may travel, but not without going through a long process, so arrive at the airport VERY early.

Here’s the video!