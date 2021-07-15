Two of five Americans would turn down a trip to the Moon, even if it guaranteed safe return

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is seen before his spaceflight on July 11, 2021, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

 HOUSTON (KIAH) The space race this month has put the moon at the top of the list of destination possibilities for anyone… with a LOT of money. But would the average American want to go?

A new survey asked 1,312 Americans if they’d want to shoot up to the moon, even if it meant a GUARANTEED safe return to Earth.

Even guaranteed, 42% would decline a trip to the moon. About half 50% would go. 

More men said they would likely want to go than women. As for future generations, millennials were far more likely to take blast off. Way more than Baby Boomers would.

Those uninterested were asked why. Their most popular answer was: “I don’t want to go to the moon.”

Other reasons many turned down the opportunity to go to the moon:

  • The moon would be boring
  • they’re scared
  • fear of flying
  • fear of heights
  • claustrophobia
  • they’re “too old”
  • there’s “no point”
  • and some just couldn’t get past the unrealistic safety guarantee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

Future rain and forecast for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Sunrise time laps for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend and 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss