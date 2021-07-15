Two of five Americans would turn down a trip to the Moon, even if it guaranteed safe return

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is seen before his spaceflight on July 11, 2021, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

HOUSTON (KIAH) The space race this month has put the moon at the top of the list of destination possibilities for anyone… with a LOT of money. But would the average American want to go?

A new survey asked 1,312 Americans if they’d want to shoot up to the moon, even if it meant a GUARANTEED safe return to Earth.

Even guaranteed, 42% would decline a trip to the moon. About half 50% would go.

More men said they would likely want to go than women. As for future generations, millennials were far more likely to take blast off. Way more than Baby Boomers would.

Those uninterested were asked why. Their most popular answer was: “I don’t want to go to the moon.”

Other reasons many turned down the opportunity to go to the moon:

The moon would be boring

they’re scared

fear of flying

fear of heights

claustrophobia

they’re “too old”

there’s “no point”

and some just couldn’t get past the unrealistic safety guarantee.