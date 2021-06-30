Weather could impact July 4th weekend travel

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to be out and about.

At airports, there’s a series of snags leading into the holiday weekend. Delays and cancellations, stranding thousands of passengers fueled by bad weather and staffing shortages. The airlines now racing to get up to speed.

American Airlines continues to cancel about 80 flights per day thru mid-July until it adjusts to the surge in travel. United airlines says its betting big on the rebound, ordering 270 new planes to update its fleet.