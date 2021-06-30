Weather could impact July 4th weekend travel

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to be out and about.

At airports, there’s a series of snags leading into the holiday weekend. Delays and cancellations, stranding thousands of passengers fueled by bad weather and staffing shortages. The airlines now racing to get up to speed.

American Airlines continues to cancel about 80 flights per day thru mid-July until it adjusts to the surge in travel. United airlines says its betting big on the rebound, ordering 270 new planes to update its fleet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss