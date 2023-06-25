Houston (KIAH) — A recent study reveals international airfare from Houston is up only 12.8%. That’s according to CheapAir.com’s latest study. It compares current price rates to last year’s, making local international air fare, with the lowest increase in United States. Locally, there is only a $115.55 average increase per airline ticket for travelers. However, on the national level, it’s up a whopping average of 18%, or about $168 per ticket.

Top 5 U.S. cities with the lowest airfare hikes include:

Hartford, CT: 12.8% increase Houston, TX: 12.8% increase Buffalo, NY: 13% increase San Francisco, CA: 14.5% increase Seattle, WA: 14.7% increase

To help travelers combat these rising airfare prices CheapAir.com recommends these tips:

Start your search early: The best way to secure affordable international airfare is to research in advance to increase your odds of securing lower fares.

Remember seasonality: Airfare prices increase during favorable seasons. Destinations in the northern hemisphere are most popular in June, July and August, while good weather in the southern hemisphere is often in December, January and February.

Depart midweek: Flying out on a Tuesday or Wednesday is the least expensive day to take a flight.

Utilize booking protection: Always book with legit book agencies and websites.