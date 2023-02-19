CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of the busy winter break and spring break travel season, the U.S. Department of State has issued a “do not travel” warning for parts of Mexico.

In the department’s most recent update, it issued a “do not travel” warning for six states because of an increased risk of crime and kidnapping, mainly related to drug cartel activity. The six states with a “do not travel” warning are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

The State Department advises tourists to “reconsider travel” to seven more states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora.

If you are traveling to Cancun, Cozumel, or the Rivera Maya, all three popular destinations and tourist areas, the government urges you to “exercise increased caution.”

“There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Quintana Roo state, which include tourist areas in: Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya,” says the State Department. “However, personnel are advised to exercise increased situational awareness after dark in downtown areas of Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, and to remain in well-lit pedestrian streets and tourist zones.”

Deanna Taylor, a senior travel advisor for AAA, has been a travel agent for 30 years. She said she has never had someone not return to Mexico because of a bad experience. She said that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be aware of your surroundings.

“You certainly wouldn’t want to be wandering off resorts in unfamiliar areas especially late at night,” said Taylor. She also advised against carrying a lot of cash on your person.

The State Department has more safety tips and precautions for all of Mexico’s states and tourist destinations. Click here to see all the department’s warnings.