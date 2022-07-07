HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple of traffic incidents have backed up freeways across the Houston area on Thursday.

Especially in Katy, where an overturned 18-wheeler has blocked both lanes of an interchange from the Grand Parkway to I-10 East.

CW39’s Hannah Trippett recommends using alternate routes to get on I-10 like Kingsland Boulevard and Colonial Parkway in the Katy area to avoid the accident.

There’s also some problems on I-10 East inside the Loop in the Heights, where traffic has slowed at Yale Street to around 15 miles per hour.

Also, traffic was slowed on the Eastex Freeway and I-45 interchange as a dog was loose on the freeway, which was eventually caught by authorities.

Dog loose on Eastex Freeway (CW39)