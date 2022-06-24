HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two major freeways will be shutdown this weekend around Houston beginning Friday, June 24 and lasting throughout the weekend.

Starting with a closure originally scheduled earlier this month on US-290, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday all outbound lanes will be closed between Barker Cypress Road and Spring Cypress Road.

The closure will last until Monday, June 27, at 5 a.m. TxDOT will have an alternate route with detour signs set up so drivers can take the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp.

In addition, TxDOT is currently scheduled to shutdown all main lanes of I-69 at 610 in the Galleria to continue construction of the interchange project. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and last until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett explains how to get around both closures this weekend:

Reminder that all road closures are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

