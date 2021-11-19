TxDOT: 288/610 interchange ramp to be closed for 3 months

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It might take some extra planning to avoid any road construction this weekend, with several areas experiencing total closures.

Starting on Highway 288, the north and southbound ramp lanes to go west on I-610 will be closed for at least three months, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will begin Friday night at 9 p.m.

Drivers should take the eastbound ramp lanes and exit Scott Street, then U-turn to get back on the 610 South Loop main lanes.

Hannah Trippett explains more here:

Other closures around town this weekend include the ongoing construction on the Beltway near Bush Intercontinental. All eastbound lanes on Beltway 8 North from Greenspoint Drive to the Hardy Toll Road will be closed this weekend beginning tonight at 9 p.m. and reopening on Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers will be able to take the frontage road or Aldine-Bender Road as an alternate.

In addition, you will see interchange ramp closures between I-45 North and the Beltway. Traveling northbound on I-45, you will not be able to take any interchange ramp to get to the Beltway. Instead, drivers should take the frontage road or Imperial Valley Drive to reach Beltway 8. If you are traveling southbound, you will not be able to take the interchange ramp to go east on Beltway 8. These closures begin Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

If you are traveling on Beltway 8 East this weekend, you will encounter a total closure of the southbound lanes from I-10 to Highway 225. Travel inbound towards 610 East Loop as your alternate route.

For more construction updates, tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 AM.