TxDOT campaign to stop pedestrian deaths begins this week

HOUSTON (CW39) TxDOT is launching a new pedestrian safety campaign this week. As Spring approaches, more people will be on the streets, TxDOT’s message is to watch out for each other.

State officials warn that pedestrian deaths are continuing to rise in Texas and now account for 1 in 5 of all traffic fatalities. In 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year. Another 1,317 people were seriously injured.

When driving, slow down and watch for pedestrians. Yield the right of way when you’re turning, and when they’re crossing. When you’re walking, use crosswalks, wait for walk signals and obey all traffic signals. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/yziX2aJ8El — TxDOT (@TxDOT) March 14, 2021

Here are some tips for drivers:

· Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks.

· Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.

· Pay attention and put your phone away—pedestrians may enter your path suddenly.

· Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions.

Here are some tips for pedestrians:

· Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

· Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.

· Obey all traffic and crosswalks signals.

· Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

· When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

· Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night