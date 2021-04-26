TXDot corrects “Arline” freeway exit misspelling … It’s Airline

Arline sign corrected for Airline Dr exit.

HOUSTON (CW39) A sign is now corrected after a misspelling along a local highway. Airline Drive, on the sign at I-45 at Crosstimbers, was spelled ‘Arline’ Dr. for some time.

A driver called in the correction after the exit sign was missing the letter “i” for weeks.

TXDOT isn’t sure who made the mistake, but they’re investigating the procedure in which signs are produced and replaced to ensure accuracy.

TXDOT says they “welcome the public to let them know about issues, and highway signs. Especially when it comes to spelling.

