HOUSTON (KIAH)–The severe heat is causing a threat not only to many Texans’ health, our pets and even our roads. TXDOT says that a lot of the road damage you may be seeing is because of the heat.

A buckled road happens when rain gets mixed with the extreme heat. It can cause the pavement on the roads to expand. When a road is created, a space between the road is typically cut out into segments to leave a space for the expansion, but at times, the space is not large enough which causes the pavement to buckle.

TXDOT’s Danny Perez says that five to 10 roads have caused buckling incidents on the road since Friday. TXDOT has been posting updates on construction work and lane closures according to a tweet yesterday such as West Sam Houston Parkway & West Bellfort, as well in Brazoria County along Highway 6 near Froberg Drive between the cities of Manvel and Alvin.

To report road damage, there are several ways to report issues. You can report all damage to TXDOT.gov or if it’s a Houston roadway, call 311. You can report all damage such as debris, pot holes and buckled roads.

If you drive over a buckled road that wasn’t reported or closed off, you can also file a claim through Houston if you meet the criteria. Both Houston Transtar and and TXDOT will continue to monitor roads for driver safety.