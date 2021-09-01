TxDOT keeps I-45 expansion; “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Tx-DOT says it’s keeping the I-45 project in it’s 10 year plan.

The Texas Transportation Commission made the decision during a vote yesterday but they plan on revisiting the move.

Commissioners says the majority of the public’s comments support the expansion but several organizations — including “Stop TxDOT 45” have been protesting the project.

Groups say residents have spent years asking Tx-DOT to design a better project but Tx-DOT has ignored the community input and refused to consider alternative designs.

